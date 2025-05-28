King Charles and Canada just reminded Trump a 51st state is off the table

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two countries may share a border, a common language, and a love of hockey and Neil Young, but ever since Donald Trump set his sights on turning Canada into the 51st state, the northerners have discovered a newfound sense of identity.

So repulsed were Canadians by the idea of joining Trump’s United States that they elected an outsider liberal anti-Trump candidate as prime minister, boycotted American products en masse, and even started warming to the monarchy again as a way of distinguishing themselves from their southern neighbor.

That was why King Charles III, the reigning monarch of Canada, was invited to open the Canadian parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 50 years, and read a speech written by the government.

In a lavish display of pomp and ceremony, the King entered the packed chamber in a procession to the sound of trumpets before delivering his speech from a throne. Tuesday was the first time the monarch has opened Canadian parliament since 1977, when Queen Elizabeth II addressed the body.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney made it clear who the visit was aimed at.

“Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign,” he said when announcing the visit earlier this month. He said the King “would open parliament with a speech from the throne, and that clearly underscores the sovereignty of our country.”

What he really meant was that Canada already has a King, thank you very much, Donald, and its own history, a parliament, and a national anthem, and it doesn’t want to be a part of the United States under any circumstances.

open image in gallery Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks with King Charles ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa, Canada on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. ( Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP )

The display must have been excruciating for Trump, who has made no secret of his desire to become a king and lives in a gaudy replica of a palace himself, to watch his nemesis to the north with real royalty.

Trump fawned last month when he received an invitation from King Charles for a state visit in September, and here was the upstart Carney already starring in his own buddy movie with him.

In many ways, it was a continuation of the campaign that led Carney to victory in an election upset in April, a stunning political turnaround for a party that was all but buried a few months before.

Then, and now, Carney has used Canadian patriotism to convince voters to reject his Trump-like opponent . Perhaps Charles’ visit was designed to remind Canadians that the sum of their parts is worth more than the state of Ohio.

The King’s speech, read in English and French, was a declaration of the government’s goals for the coming term.

There was only a brief reference to the enmity between Canada and the U.S. — ambiguous and conciliatory enough so as not to incite another trade war.

“Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect,” the King said.

open image in gallery Members of the House of Commons gather in the doorway to listen to Charles ( (Aaron Chown/PA) )

“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing. Canada's relationships with partners are also changing,” he added.

Charles said Carney and Trump "have begun defining a new economic and security relationship,” that was "rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.”

The King’s speech was so laced in royal ceremony, subtlety, and formal language that the display of sovereignty and solidarity might just escape provoking a full-blown rage from Trump — and that may be the point.

This has become a hallmark of British diplomacy with Trump during his second term; Keir Starmer has successfully bedazzled Trump with the Royal Family to extract concessions on everything from trade and Ukraine.

Now, Carney is utilizing the King in a similarly indirect manner.

The intricacies of the Commonwealth and the monarchy are likely entirely lost on Trump. King Charles has been dispatched as a kind of roving diplomat on behalf of the U.K. and Canada, while managing to remain above the political fray in the eyes of Trump.

There was one line though, that seemed to be included just in case the metaphors were entirely lost on Trump.

It was delivered with a flicker of a smile and followed by a long pause.

“As the anthem reminds us: The true north is indeed strong and free," the King said.