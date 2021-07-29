Top Senate Democrats are nearing a deal for the passage of the For The People Act, a landmark piece of elections legislation that many Democrats warn is necessary to fight back against GOP-led efforts in state legislatures around the US to make it harder to vote.

Sen Amy Klobuchar revealed on Thursday that she, Sen Joe Manchin, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met in recent days and discussed ways to get a bill addressing voting rights passed in the near future.

“We are very close to an agreement on the for the people act”, she told a virtual event on voting rights also attended by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

More to follow...