President Donald Trump famously rehabilitated his image from being known as a businessman with a string of bankrupt projects behind him to that of a hard-to-impress tycoon through the medium of reality TV, playing up myths of untold wealth weekly to viewers of The Apprentice on NBC.

Now, one U.S. government department is considering a new venture that could well appeal to his nostalgia for those days atop the TV ratings when he was lauded for his primetime success by a media industry he now largely despises.

The Daily Mail reports that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is “backing” an outlandish proposal to have immigrants pitted against each other to compete for U.S. citizenship on air in a reality show called The American.

Noem’s department has strongly denied the report as “completely false,” saying that she has not backed the show and is not even aware of the pitch, but acknowledges that it exists.

Social media users are already referring to the idea as “grotesque,” a version of The Hunger Games, or reminiscent of the 1987 dystopian movie The Running Man, in which people compete for freedom by participating in a state-controlled game show.

From the mind of Canadian-born writer and producer Rob Worsoff, immigrants would compete in a series of challenges across the country “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship,”

Worsoff, who wrote the 35-page program pitch, is known for his involvement in reality shows, The Millionaire Matchmaker, Dating Naked, and Duck Dynasty.

open image in gallery US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before a Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing ( AFP via Getty Images )

The proposal comes as Noem faces continued criticism that she has been “cosplaying” in her role as head of homeland security with her “many photo ops and costume changes,” and “made-for-TV” approach to her role.

Amid a draconian crackdown on illegal migrants by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, she has been branded with the nickname “ICE Barbie.”

According to the proposal for the reality show, a group of 12 pre-vetted contestants would arrive aboard “The Citizen Ship” at New York’s Ellis Island and be welcomed with a personalized baseball glove by a “famous, naturalized American,” who will host the proceedings.

Names suggested for the role of host include Colombian-born Sofia Vergara, Canadian-born Ryan Reynolds, and Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis. None is connected with the concept for the show.

It gets more bizarre from there.

According to the Mail, the title The American comes from the name of the train that contestants will then ride around the country, meeting Americans and learning about each place before competing in “cultural” contests specific to each region.

Specifically mentioned in the pitch are collecting gold from a mine in San Francisco, valancing on logs in Wisconsin, launching a rocket at Cape Canaveral, rafting in Colorado, clam-digging in Maine, assembling a Model-T Ford in Detroit, and delivering mail on horseback in Kansas.

“We’ll join in the laughter, tears, frustration, and joy — hearing their backstories — as we are reminded how amazing it is to be American,” the pitch states.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin acknowledged to The Daily Beast that the show’s concept is being vetted by agency staff, but denied that Noem was involved in the process.

McLaughlin further hit back at reports that the secretary supports the idea on X, writing: “This is completely false. @DailyMail’s ‘reporting’ is an affront to journalism. Secretary Noem has not ‘backed’ or even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show.”

She continues: “@DHSgov receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE and CBP border operation to white collar investigations by HSI. Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval. This pitch has not received approval or denial by staff.”

As the show progresses, the losing contestants will go home with “iconically American” prizes, which bizarrely are suggested to include a million American Airlines points, a $10,000 Starbucks gift card, and a lifetime supply of 76 gasoline. No companies are believed to be connected with the proposal.

Worsoff reportedly says in the pitch that not only would the show be a commercial hit, but it “lends itself to enormous corporate sponsorship opportunities.”

open image in gallery As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of a notorious El Salvador prison ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Contestants who are knocked out can still continue to pursue the traditional citizenship process, and having been vetted for the show, will have been given a helping hand along the way.

For the finale, the outline for the show proposes that the winner will get sworn in as an American citizen on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building by “a top American politician or judge” as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead.

With his love for spectacle, it is almost hard to imagine President Trump being able to resist taking part.

The concept would still need to find financial backing and distribution from a network or streaming service.

Stay tuned.