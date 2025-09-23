Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sense of fear has enveloped staffers in the Department of Homeland Security who are reportedly forced to face Secretary Kristi Noem’s right-hand man, Corey Lewandowski, whenever things go wrong.

Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign official with a reputation for being pugnacious, serves as a special government employee advising Noem. But he’s reportedly amassed enough power in his role that he can fire people and veto $100,000 contracts.

Some DHS staff reportedly refer to Lewandowski as Noem’s “de facto” chief of staff or “shadow secretary.”

In March, Lewandowski accused Cameron Hamilton, former acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, of leaking stories to the press, New York Magazine reported this week.

In a “furious” phone call, Lewandowski demanded Hamilton submit to a polygraph test to ensure his loyalty.

open image in gallery Some DHS staff reportedly refer to Corey Lewandowski as Kristi Noem’s “de facto” chief of staff or “shadow secretary.” ( U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

“The culture over there is terrible,” an administration official told New York Magazine. “People are scared s***less of Corey.”

The incident was just the latest report in a string of controversies surrounding Lewandowski and Noem, who have been accused of co-leading the department, despite the adviser only being permitted to serve 130 days in the administration.

Although Hamilton passed the polygraph, he was ultimately fired in May after testifying to Congress that it was in the best interest of Americans to keep FEMA running – a position that differed from the Trump administration.

But it wasn’t Noem who fired Hamilton; it was Lewandowski, Hamilton told New York Magazine.

“He said, ‘You are losing your access,’” the former FEMA staffer recounted.

Hamilton said he was called to Noem’s office and found Lewandowski sitting at her desk. The adviser then offered Hamilton a role in the Department of Education – a federal body that the Trump administration has made clear it plans to shutter.

open image in gallery Lewandowski joined Noem’s team as a ‘special government employee’ in February ( Getty Images )

Lewandowski, who has a contentious history working across Trump’s 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns, is accused of serving as Noem’s gatekeeper or “handler.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson of DHS, said in a statement: “All decisions are made by Secretary Noem.”

She added: “Mr. Lewandowski serves as an advisor. The Secretary, like all previous Secretaries, has various senior advisors.”

But Hamilton’s firing echoes other accusations launched by former employees who worked with DHS.

Matthew Strickland, a former contractor who worked with DHS officials, said on X that “on paper,” Noem may be the secretary, “but in reality, the person running the show at DHS is Corey Lewandowski.”

Strickland, who says he was fired for posting a message online supporting Hamilton, received his notification from Lewandowski.

Another DHS staffer told New York Magazine that Lewandowski and Noem screamed at employees after a series of negative articles emerged accusing him of trying to avoid hitting his 130-day cap. Those articles reportedly got the White House’s attention.

open image in gallery Lewandowski pictured to the right of Noem at a meeting in Guatemala about the administration's immigration policies ( Getty Images )

“They were screaming,” a DHS employee told the magazine. “The level of disrespect and screaming at everybody in that room — I think people were really shocked and taken aback.”

The employee accused Noem of dropping “multiple F-bombs” and Lewandowski of threatening to fire people.

Strickland said as a result of the management in DHS, “employee morale is at an all-time low.”

One person, close to the administration, told New York Magazine that people are reluctant to push back out of fear that Lewandowski will call and “rip their heads off.”

The situation has been made worse by rumors that Lewandowski and Noem, both of whom are married, have engaged in an extramarital affair. They have repeatedly denied the allegations. The secretary called them a “disgusting lie.”