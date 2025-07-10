Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers claim they ran into red tape while trying to assemble resources in response to the catastrophic flooding in central Texas because of new guidelines implemented by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

FEMA officials told CNN they were unable to pre-position Urban Search and Rescue crews from across the country to Texas, as flood waters dramatically rose to levels not seen in decades, destroying children’s summer camps, homes, and putting hundreds of lives at risk.

That was because Noem enacted a new rule requiring any department contract or grant over $100,000 to be personally signed off by her before funds can be utilized, several current FEMA officials told NBC News.

“FEMA doesn’t sneeze without spending that amount of money,” a former official anonymously told NBC News.

The rule, which is meant to cut back spending, could be a major problem for FEMA, which regularly accesses millions of dollars to assist in disaster response and recovery.

“We were operating under a clear set of guidance: lean forward, be prepared, anticipate what the state needs, and be ready to deliver it,” an unnamed longtime FEMA official told CNN.

open image in gallery Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem implemented a new rule requiring the department to get her sign-off on any grant or contract over $100k ( AP )

“That is not as clear of an intent for us at the moment,” the official added.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Noem eventually approved FEMA’s request on Monday, nearly three days after the initial flooding occurred, sources told CNN.

FEMA officials also adopted a more streamlined process to send requests to Noem, creating a task force to speed up the process, two people familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, told CNN that Noem did not need to authorize additional FEMA resources initially because the department used other search and rescue assets.

Noem approved the requested FEMA funding as time went on, and there was a need for it, McLaughlin said.

The department told NBC News it has taken an “all hands on deck approach to respond to recovery efforts in Kerrville.”

But FEMA officials told the news outlet that they fear the newly implemented rule could have far more devastating consequences when disaster strikes a larger area, or multiple states.

open image in gallery Emergency response teams and volunteers have flocked to central Texas to assist in searching for missing people and help with recovery ( Getty )

In the area of central Texas where the flooding occurred, at least 120 people have died, including children, and more than 160 people are still missing.

DHS says that Noem’s recent cost-approval change is meant to reduce federal overspending and “empower” states to respond to disasters. The step appears aligned with President Donald Trump’s larger goal of phasing out FEMA completely.

In June, Trump said he wants to “wean off of FEMA” and “bring it down to the state level.”

“A governor should be able to handle it, and frankly, if they can’t handle it, the aftermath, then maybe they shouldn’t be governor,” Trump said.

When confronted with the question over the weekend, Trump softened his stance but did not rule out his plan to axe FEMA.

FEMA is the lead federal agency tasked with responding to disasters and was established during the Carter administration. When a president declares a major disaster or emergency declaration, a state can access critical federal funding to assist in response and recovery.