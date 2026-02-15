Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem doubled down on her assertion that her department assists in election security Sunday, telling critics that they were creating fake outrage after she asserted the “right people” would elect “the right leaders.”

Over the weekend, lawmakers, democracy advocates and political commentators raised alarm bells at Noem’s claim that her department, which oversees domestic security and immigration, played a role in safeguarding elections “to make sure we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders.”

But Noem brushed off those concerns, telling CNN anchor Jake Tapper and ABC News’s White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl: “It must be exhausting to regularly manufacture outrage even over the most commonsense statement.”

The secretary insisted she was referring to preventing non-citizens from voting through election infrastructure. It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote.

“The choice of who to vote for is obviously up to the voters themselves,” Noem said.

open image in gallery Noem asserted her department, the Department of Homeland Security, played a role in overseeing election security ( Getty )

Democratic lawmakers had questioned whether Noem’s comment about electing “the right leaders was a suggestion that DHS could utilize its resources to force people to vote for certain candidates.

“... she will make sure they vote for ‘the right leaders?’” Senator Mark Warner questioned.

“This is Trump’s idea of democracy: leaders get to select their voters instead of the other way around,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told CNN, “Kristi Noem’s statements are wild, and they are un-American.”

When asked by CNN what Noem meant by “electing the right leaders,” even Border Czar Tom Homan said, “I don’t know.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for DHS, echoed Noem’s statement, saying, “Oh please, stop with the faux outrage.”

“The Secretary’s obvious point is that we need an election infrastructure to enable eligible American citizens to vote securely and conveniently and prevent non-citizens, including illegal aliens, from voting… Who people vote and deem ‘right’ is of course up to the voters themselves,” McLaughlin said.

open image in gallery Administration officials have claimed more election infrastructure is needed to prevent non-citizens from voting, despite evidence showing instances of non-citizens voting are rare ( Getty Images )

Noem also asked Tapper and Karl: “Do you actually support allowing people who are in this country illegally to vote in our elections?”

President Donald Trump’s allies have often repeated the unproven claim that a large number of non-citizens vote in U.S. federal elections. The claim comes from a series of falsehoods that Trump has made to dispute the fact that he lost the 2020 presidential election to former President Joe Biden.

After conducting a review of non-citizen voting allegations, the Center for Election Integrity and Innovation found that cases of non-citizens voting were “rare” and there was no evidence to support sweeping claims suggesting otherwise.

But Noem, other cabinet members and Republican lawmakers have been focused on narrowing voter eligibility to make it harder for people to vote. Rumors have swirled that the administration will deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to polling stations in the midterms to check for noncitizens.

“To have ICE agents, these thugs, be by the polling places. That just flies in the face of how democracy works,” Schumer told CNN Sunday, calling Noem’s assertion about election security “a lot of bull.”

Democrats have raised concerns that Republicans’ efforts will disenfranchise eligible voters under the guise of preventing ineligible people from voting. That includes requiring voters to present proof of citizenship each time they vote.