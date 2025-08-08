Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has hit back at her savage portrayal in a South Park episode that mocked her “ICE Barbie” look.

Noem is one of several Trump administration officials featured in the 27th season of South Park, a program the White House has previously condemned as “irrelevant.”

The show’s creators ruthlessly went after Noem’s appearance in Wednesday night’s episode, titled “Got a Nut,” which depicted her Botox running out.

Noem, who said she hadn’t seen the episode, slammed the cartoon as “petty” and “lazy” during an interview Thursday on the Glenn Beck podcast.

“I didn't get to see it. I was going over budget numbers and stuff. But you know, I just think it's...um...yeah, it never ends,” Noem said. “But it's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that.”

open image in gallery South Park ruthlessly went after Kristi Noem’s appearance in the latest episode and depicted her Botox running out. ( Comedy Central/Paramount )

“If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that,” she added.

The episode, which outlines the financial struggles of Mr. Mackey after he was laid off from South Park Elementary, also made fun of Noem for shooting her own dog.

Mackey’s banker suggests that he join Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of its good salaries, where he is introduced to Noem.

“A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” Noem’s parody character says in the episode before shooting several dogs during her ICE orientation speech.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance also appear in the second episode of the season, which features a mini version of Vance, who is shown waiting on his “boss” Trump while he’s in bed with Satan.

open image in gallery South Park mocked President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the latest episode. Vance responded: ‘Well, I’ve finally made it.’ ( South Park/ Paramount )

“Well, I’ve finally made it,” Vance responded.

The latest episode dropped after South Park fired back at the Department of Homeland Security for using an image from their show to promote joining ICE.

The Department’s X account used a still from a teaser for episode two earlier this week, showing ICE officers descending on the fictional town of South Park with the caption: “JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

Hours later, the show’s official account clapped back, reposting the image with the caption: “Wait, so we ARE relevant?”

The caption was a reference to a White House statement following the premiere of the 27th season, which included a harsh criticism of the president.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” a White House spokesperson said at the time.