Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The former husband of MAGA-Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo claims she threatened to crash her car — with intent to kill him and their two children — after he asked for a divorce, court filings suggest.

Jezebel obtained copies of the court documents in which Ms Karamo's ex-husband, Adom Karamo, said she threatened to kill him and their young daughters over a divorce dispute.

He describes an alleged incident in which Ms Karamo tried to wrestle the steering wheel out of his hand while he was driving with her and their children in a car. He said she tried to "crash it" after saying "f*** it, I'll kill us all."

Ms Karamo is endorsed in her race by former president Donald Trump. She has frequently repeated 2020 election conspiracy theories, has connections to QAnon — even speaking at one of their conferences — and said abortion was "child sacrifice" on her podcast.

Should she win in November, she will be in charge of the state's elections.

Jezebel reached out to Ms Karamo's attorneys for comment on the story, but were told the candidate's legal team "will not discuss anything with you."

The Independent has reached out for comment.

Mr Karamo claims in the motion that his ex-wife had threatened to kill them on multiple occasions, usually when they couple were going through marital troubles. He also claimed that at some point she was committed for evaluation in a mental health facility.

The incidents Mr Karamo describes apparently happened "several years ago," and he claims she is no longer in the same mental state as she was at the time of the alleged threats.

"Eventually, Mother was committed to an institution for evaluation due to her efforts at self-harm and suicide. Father was advised by family members not to disclose the fact that Mother had sought to kill her own daughters at the time, being assured that she was merely suffering from a nervous breakdown due to marital problems," the filing states. "Importantly, Father does not raise this issue to denigrate Mother, only to make the point that he has always been morally upstanding as it relates to his relationship with his daughters whereas Mother has literally sought to take their lives on previous occasions. "

Ms Karamo's attorneys filed a response on 26 October 2021, in which they deny she ever threatened to kill herself or her daughters. It also notes that Mr Karamo left their daughters in her care for several years.

She claims that her husband threatened to go public with his claims when she announced her candidacy in July 2021 in a bid to strongarm her into renegotiating their parenting agreement. She cited a Twitter exchange with an anonymous account claiming it was her ex-husband that said he would "try to reason" with her before going public.

Around the same time he also publicly accused her on Twitter of trying to kill him and their children.

A judge ruled on the decisions and granted Mr Karamo increased parenting time with his daughters.