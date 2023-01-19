Jump to content

Kshama Sawant: America’s highest profile socialist not to seek reelection

Socialist wildely credited with helping Seattle become first major US city establish $15-per hour miniumum wage

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Thursday 19 January 2023 19:49
Comments
<p>Kshama Sawant was first elected to Seattle City Council in 2013</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kshama Sawant, America’s highest ranking elected socialist, has announced she is not seeking reelection.

The 49-year-old, who often went head to head with companies such Amazon, in what she said was a fight higher workers and better condtions for ordinary people, said she will not a fourth term on Seattle City Council.

Rather, she would put her focus on helping build a nationwide union movement, and help people in companies such as Seattle-based Starbucks, win the right to organise.

“This is now the tenth year I’ve had the honour to serve as an elected representative of Seattle’s working people,” she wrote in an essay for The Stranger.

“Workers in Seattle, through getting organized alongside my socialist City Council office, and my organization, Socialist Alternative, have won historic victories, from the $15/hour minimum wage to the Amazon Tax to landmark renters’ rights.

She added: “These victories have set a powerful example that has had a national and even international impact.”

At an event on Thursday morning, Ms Sawant, a member of Socialist Alternative, a party that describes itself as a “Trotskyist socialist political party in the United States”, said she believed her group’s resources were better used in working to build a national union movement, than represent the constituents of Seattle’s District 3.

More follows.....

