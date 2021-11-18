Matt Gaetz claims he plans to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern

Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz says he could reach out and hire Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern.

In an interview with Newsmax’s host Grant Stinchfield on Wednesday, Mr Gaetz rallied in support of Mr Rittenhouse, who is facing a jury deliberation for shooting three men amid protests last year.

“He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Mr Gaetz said. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways,” he added.

Mr Gaetz also thanked Stinchfield for his “advocacy for Kyle Rittenhouse.”

The host responded by saying: “So maybe we’ll have to fight for him. I want him here at Newsmax. Maybe he can be a Stinchfield intern too.”

“You guys pay way better at Newsmax. But there’s nothing like the Hill,” replied Mr Gaetz.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and injuring a third during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August last year. The shooting took place amid violent protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Mr Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys said he acted in self defence while prosecutors alleged he acted like a vigilante.

He has been charged with five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree for killing two men and injuring another with an AR-15-style rifle.

He could face a life sentence if convicted.

The case has divided political opinions over the issue of racial justice and perceived white privilege.

Mr Gaetz himself is facing investigations for violating federal sex trafficking laws in 2019 by allegedly paying underage girls for sex. The Florida representative has, however, denied any wrongdoing.