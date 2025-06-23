Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has apologized for an “offensive and inappropriate” social media post after a wave of U.S. strikes in Iran.

Just hours after the U.S. unleashed a cluster of bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles at three major Iranian nuclear locations late Saturday, the sheriff’s department released a statement on X.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran,” the original post read, despite there being no reports of deaths being attributed to the U.S. bombings of the nuclear facilities, known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

“While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners.”

open image in gallery The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department uploaded a statement sharing condolences for the 'victims' of the U.S. bombings in Iran ( X )

The post was swiftly edited to remove any references to Iranian families and victims, stating that the department was “closely monitoring the situation overseas,” mirroring comments made by LA Mayor Karen Bass, who said the city “will remain vigilant.”

The LASD faced a barrage of public backlash with social media users claiming the statement was a “slap in the face” to the U.S. military.

By 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s department issued a formal apology, noting that the initial tweet was “unacceptable.”

“We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran,” it read. “This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department.”

After the apology, concerned Angelones were quick to comment on the sheriff’s department's fumbling of facts.

“Stop the lazy and irresponsible cut and pasting,” one person said.

“Thank you for clarifying the post. It is totally inappropriate. I hope whoever did it is reprimanded,” another added.

open image in gallery The department said its initial statement ‘does not reflect the views’ of Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna ( AP )

“Best to stay neutral when it comes to politics and social movements,” a third wrote.

The department said it is now conducting an internal review into how the post was created and published. Officials are reviewing social media oversight protocols to ensure the accuracy of future communications, it added.

The LASD declined to provide more information when approached for comment by The Independent.