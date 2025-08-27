No Kings part 2: More mass protests planned for Labor Day to rail against Trump’s policies
The protests, billed by organizers as ‘Workers Over Billionaires,’ are set to take place in cities across the U.S. on September 1
More mass protests are being planned against the Trump administration for Labor Day, the latest in a series of demonstrations against the president and his allies.
The protests, billed by organizers as "Workers Over Billionaires,” are set to take place in cities across the U.S. on September 1 and echo the previous “No Kings” and “Rage against the Regime” marches seen over the past several months.
“This Labor Day, we're standing up against the attacks on working people coming from the MAGA regime and their billionaire backers,” a post about the event states. “Join us as we fight for our schools, our neighbors, and our communities.”
It comes just over two months after millions took to the streets, for the “No Kings” protests on June 14, in response to the perception of Trump’s policies as authoritarian and anti-democratic.
Those protests coincided with an extravagant military parade in Washington D.C. to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army as well as the president’s 79th birthday.
Earlier this month similar "Rage Against the Regime" demonstrations took place in hundreds of cities across the U.S.
Organizers estimate that more than 900 events are planned in all 50 states and the capital. The Labor Day marches will follow a similar message to those that came before, with protesters standing in solidarity with public schools, healthcare and “shared prosperity over corporate politics.”
“Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other,” an organizational page states. “We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that ensure access to opportunity and a better life for all Americans. The billionaire's time is up.”
A demands list from the protesters include; stopping “the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration,” protecting and defending Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people, as well as full funding for schools, healthcare and housing for all.
The protesters are also calling for a stop to attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people and other minority communities, and an investment “in people not wars.”
“In thousands of communities around the country we encourage you to take a stand with us on Labor Day,” the site continues.
“On the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.”
Organizers have stressed that, like previous protests, the event is expected to be non-violent.
“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events,” they said.
