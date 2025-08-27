No Kings part 2: More mass protests planned for Labor Day to rail against Trump’s policies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More mass protests are being planned against the Trump administration for Labor Day, the latest in a series of demonstrations against the president and his allies.

The protests, billed by organizers as "Workers Over Billionaires,” are set to take place in cities across the U.S. on September 1 and echo the previous “No Kings” and “Rage against the Regime” marches seen over the past several months.

“This Labor Day, we're standing up against the attacks on working people coming from the MAGA regime and their billionaire backers,” a post about the event states. “Join us as we fight for our schools, our neighbors, and our communities.”

It comes just over two months after millions took to the streets, for the “No Kings” protests on June 14, in response to the perception of Trump’s policies as authoritarian and anti-democratic.

open image in gallery More mass protests are being planned against the Trump administration for September 1 –Labor Day – the latest in a series of demonstrations against the president and his allies ( Getty Images )

Those protests coincided with an extravagant military parade in Washington D.C. to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army as well as the president’s 79th birthday.

Earlier this month similar "Rage Against the Regime" demonstrations took place in hundreds of cities across the U.S.

Organizers estimate that more than 900 events are planned in all 50 states and the capital. The Labor Day marches will follow a similar message to those that came before, with protesters standing in solidarity with public schools, healthcare and “shared prosperity over corporate politics.”

“Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other,” an organizational page states. “We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that ensure access to opportunity and a better life for all Americans. The billionaire's time is up.”

open image in gallery The Labor Day protests come just over two months after millions took to the streets for the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations on June 14, in response to the perception of Trump’s policies as authoritarian and anti-democratic ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

A demands list from the protesters include; stopping “the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration,” protecting and defending Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people, as well as full funding for schools, healthcare and housing for all.

The protesters are also calling for a stop to attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people and other minority communities, and an investment “in people not wars.”

“In thousands of communities around the country we encourage you to take a stand with us on Labor Day,” the site continues.

open image in gallery Activists hold signs as they rally during a ‘Rage Against the Regime’ protest in front of Union Station in Washington, D.C. on August 2 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“On the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.”

Organizers have stressed that, like previous protests, the event is expected to be non-violent.

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events,” they said.