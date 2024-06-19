Lara Trump: Don’s ready to accept Republican nomination even if he’s in prison

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump could be sentenced to prison just days before the Republican National Convention — but the RNC co-chair says that won’t stop him from accepting the party’s nomination.

Lara Trump, who is also Trump’s daughter-in-law, discussed the possibility that hush money trial judge Juan Merchan could jail the former president days before the GOP convention during an interview with Real America’s Voice host Terrance Bates.

The former president made history last month when a jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a scheme to influence the 2016 election. He had pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s sentencing date is slated for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention starts in Milwaukee.

“It doesn’t matter whether Donald Trump is in Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere else they may try to put him,” Lara Trump told Bates on Tuesday. “On the day that we, as the Republican Party, will be nominating him as our official candidate and our official nominee for president. He will accept that no matter where he is. He will go on to be our candidate.”

She also echoed the former president’s “election interference” claims about the criminal case and called it a “positive” for his campaign, referring to a spike in fundraising following the conviction.

“I believe every time the Democrats try their lawfare or whatever kind of crazy tactic it is to take down Donald Trump, it actually boomerangs on them in some way and makes Donald Trump even stronger,” Lara Trump continued. “And this will be no different.”

On Tuesday, the New York Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s constitutional challenge to the gag order that Judge Merchan imposed in order to protect witnesses, jurors, and others from Trump’s threats.

Trump speaks during his campaign event, in Racine, Wisconsin ( REUTERS )

On the same day, he held a campaign rally in Racine, Wisconsin, days after he reportedly called nearby city Milwaukee as “horrible.”

The city will also be hosting the Republican National Convention.

“I love Milwaukee,” he insisted at the campaign event.