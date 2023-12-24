Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, revealed that she would happily join her father-in-law as a running mate save for one point of hesitation.

She doesn't want to move to Washington DC.

During a recent episode of her podcast, a viewer asked if she would be open to running with Mr Trump, assuming he was interested in giving her the slot.

She has never held any office and has no governing experience, but she did once consider running for the Senate.

Either way, Ms Trump said she was flattered by the question.

“Well, I’m flattered that you put me in such a category,” she said. “Obviously, the answer would be yes. Would anyone turn that down?”

She noted that there is a "whole host of people out there" who are gunning for the vice president job, but she said she'd still take it if it were offered.

Then she revealed the only reason why she wouldn't want the gig.

“The only drawback would be that I would have to move to Washington DC," she said.

She also feared that "liberal heads" would "explode" if she were picked to run with her father-in-law.

“By the way, just imagine the hysteria — Trump, Trump — two Trumps running together,” she said. “Oh, my God, the liberal heads across the country would simultaneously explode all at once. People would go bananas.”

It's unclear if Ms Trump is remotely on Mr Trump's radar as a possible running mate. Several names have been floated, including one of Mr Trump's primary opponents, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Ms Haley has said she does not intend to be anyone's vice president, and there has been some resistance to her even being considered. Donald Trump Jr, Mr Trump's eldest son, appeared on Newsmax and said he would "go to great lengths to make sure" his father did not offer the position to Ms Haley.

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, also told a conservative podcast that he would "advocate against" Ms Haley "as strongly as I could," according to a report from Politico.