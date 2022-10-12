Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black.
Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Apparently urging the federal government to take a look at the business dealings of the younger Mr Biden (which the Justice Department, according to media reports, has already done), Ms Trump declared: "For the good of our country and the future of America, we need to know that we have a president of the United States who is not compromised."
The irony of that demand coming from the daughter-in-law of a president who famously refused to release his own tax returns for a half decade did not go unnoticed by Twitter users.
“Humanly incapable of shame. It’s a Trump family trait,” tweeted former congressman Joe Walsh, now a conservative pundit.
“[T]he penguin, after a crime spree with the joker, demands that batman be held accountable for allowing robin the boy wonder to take part in his illegal vigilante activities,” quipped Oliver Willis, a writer with The American Independent.
The Trump family remains embroiled in a massive lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general into its own business dealings. Accused of fraudulently deflating the value of its assets for the purposes of obtaining loans and evading taxes, the state is seeking that the Trump family be barred from doing business in the Empire State completely.
Claims of fraud are becoming commonplace in the wider Trump political ecosphere. The ex-president’s top adviser, Breitbart’s ex-chief Steve Bannon, is set to go to trial later this year over charges that he conned investors in a scheme to build privately funded fencing near the US-Mexico border.
