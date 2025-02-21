Lara Trump reveals why she chose Fox News over filling Marco Rubio’s Senate seat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lara Trump begins her stint hosting a 9 p.m. show on Fox News every Saturday night this weekend. But pundits have pondered why the president’s daughter-in-law opted for America’s most popular network over a powerful spot in the White House or the notion of running to replace Senator Marco Rubio’s Florida seat.

Lara married Trump’s son, Eric, in November 2014 at the president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair now reside with their two children, Eric, and Carolina, in a $3.2 million estate in Jupiter, Florida.

For a while, Lara’s next move was unknown after her resignation as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in December last year.

Speaking with the Associated Press , Lara said she would be open to taking over Rubio's seat. "It is something I would seriously consider,” she said. However, she quickly followed that up with: “If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like."

A few weeks after that AP interview, Lara confirmed that she would not run for office.

She told Time that she backed down for similar reasons as to why she didn’t run for an open Senate seat from North Carolina in 2022 – decisions she indebted to the responsibilities of motherhood.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Lara Trump posted on X.

open image in gallery Lara Trump, 42, will interview women inside the White House in a bid to disprove claims that the president fails to appoint intelligent women ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

This is when she first teased the new Fox role when she ambivalently revealed she had a “big announcement to share in January.”

On her new show Lara will steer the “Women of the Trump White House” segment – a slot that will feature the likes of Attorney General Pam Bondi, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

She revealed to TIME that the interviews would serve as retaliation to billionaire Mark Cuban’s past comments that Trump never associated with the likes of “strong, intelligent women”.

Moreover, according to the interview with TIME ahead of her show’s debut, Elon Musk reportedly attempted to snap the former RNC co-chair up by offering her a role in his brash cost-cutting operation at the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump already tapped several Fox News employees to fill up his cabinet including the controversial Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and border “czar” Thomas Homan – both of whom had prominent role on the network, reported Politico .

After all, she does have a background in TV news, stemming from her time as an associate producer on Inside Edition, only leaving to join Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Following the birth of her and Erics’ son Luke, Lara Trump began hosting the weekly "Real News" – an online slot streamed through Trump's Facebook page where MAGA talking points were reiterated.

open image in gallery Lara Trump pictured behind her father-in-law at the National Prayer Service just after his inauguration in January ( AP )

Despite the current cordial relationship between the two, it’s long been rumored that Lara has had a contentious relationship with Trump.

In 2024, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen said that Trump didn't favor his daughter-in-law, for "many years," perceiving her to be "an idiot," and added that he wasn't being “mean” about the former television producer, rather he was stating the truth, as per an episode of the Meiselas' Political Beatdown podcast.