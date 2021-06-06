Lara Trump reveals she is not running for Senate seat at Donald Trump speech

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has used his speech in North Carolina to reveal that she will not be running for a Senate seat in the state despite speculation she would.

The wife of the former president’s second son, Eric, is a native of the Tar Heel state and had hinted that she may become the next member of a Trump political dynasty.

But she took to the stage at a rare Trump rally in Greenville on Saturday evening to say that she would not be entering the race to replace retiring Republican senator Richard Burr.

Instead Mr Trump introduced his pick for the seat, congressman Ted Budd.

Ms Trump said: “I’m saying no for now; not no forever.”

She cited the ages of her children – Eric, three, and Carolina, one – as one of the main reasons for her decision not to stand next year.