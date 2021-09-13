The leading Republican candidate for governor refused to commit to accepting the results in California’s recall election.

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder was asked by MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff whether he would accept the results whether he wins or lose.

“I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity, no matter whether you’re a Democrat, an independent or a Republican,” he said. “Let’s all make sure that the election is a fair election.”

Mr Elder is the leading Republican candidate to potentially replace Democratic Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday’s recall. He has previously said “there might very well be shenanigans” in the recall, echoing former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Trump has also released a statement saying that the recall election was rigged.

“Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn’t rigged,” Mr Trump said in a statement on Monday. “Millions and millions of Mail-In Ballots will make this just another giant Election Scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”