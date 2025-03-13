Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump loyalist Laura Ingraham has urged Fox News viewers to ignore the stock market meltdown and have faith in the President’s trade decisions – insisting they were a force of good for the economy.

Ingraham’s comments follow a cataclysmic week for the stock markets. Donald Trump’s drastic tariff levy rattled exchange rates and left economists trembling at the possibility of an all-out global trade war.

“Just ignore the sky-is-falling reports and the regime press,” Ingraham told her audience during her show, The Ingraham Angle, on Wednesday evening. “Tune out the breathless reporting about market jirations because even the most dedicated globalists, they know Trump is good for business.”

Laura Ingraham presenter has praised Donald Trumps' turbulent tariffs

However, just two days before her comments, U.S. stock markets drastically plummeted with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing almost 900 points at closing Monday. At one point, it sunk to 1,000 points – a drop that could have been marked as one of the top 20 worst days in market history.

Trump’s tariffs continued to shake up markets around the world, sending Chinese, Japanese, and Australian stock markets down. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped around 2 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi fell by 3 percent.

On Wednesday, the President’s 25 percent tariffs on foreign steel and aluminium went into effect, sparking retaliatory tariffs from the European Union and Canada.

Trumps' levies have sparked global uncertainty across the financial markets

Trump fired back and doubled down on his pledge to impose even more tariffs in response to any retaliation.

Despite the prospect of a recession, Ingraham insisted that Trump’s economic policies were a force of good: “President Trump is fighting 24/7 for America.

“The goal is simple – a return to an era of peace, prosperity, and common sense,” she said. “Isn’t it great to have an optimistic president who has a real plan to make life better for Wall Street and Main Street.”

Ingraham, an avowed MAGA supporter, rolled a clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David M. Solomon praising Trump: “The President is engaged with the business community and that’s a different experience to what we’ve had over the course of the last four years.

“I’d also observe his sense of optimism and the engagement at the BRT (Business Roundtable).”

Ingraham called the recent turmoil, “a transition,” adding that it was “good for us.”

The host argued that government stimulus, which encompassed borrowing, spending, and giveaways, had driven the U.S. economy for decades.

Speaking with Axios on Tuesday, Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten, called the economic turbulence “a modest dip”, adding that the market crash was “tied to several factors, including signs of economic headwinds and an atmosphere of uncertainty in Washington."

In a CNN/SSRS poll published Wednesday, 56% of U.S respondents disapproved of the president's unpredictable handling of the economy – a first since CNN began polling on the issue during his first term.