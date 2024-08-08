Laura Ingraham claims Milwaukee is in Minnesota and is roasted online for the gaffe

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who claimed to know Minnesota well, confused it with neighboring state of Wisconsin when criticizing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

On her Wednesday night show, Ingraham homed in on the record of Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick.

Ingraham said Walz has a “tiny brain” and slammed his handling of the chaotic aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in his state. Ingraham then said: “Sure, Tim Walz was a popular teacher but listen to him for five minutes on YouTube and you realize why so many high schoolers don’t know much about the constitution. They learn from people like Walz.”

Ironically, Ingraham seems to not know much about the US states. Later in the show, she told two panelists: “If you know Minnesota well, and I know it well — especially Milwaukee — it’s changed.”

Her confusion may have stemmed from the fact that Harris and Walz held a in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

It didn’t take long before social media users started roasting Ingraham.

“Laura knows Minnesota so well that Milwaukee is six hours away in a different state called Wisconsin,” one X user wrote. “Geography is not her friend.”

“If Laura Ingraham knew Minnesota at all, she’d know that ain’t where Milwaukee is,” another wrote.

“Does Laura Ingraham know where Milwaukee is on a map,” yet another remarked.

A Trump parody account sarcastically wrote: “I will only debate Kamala on Fox News and the only fact-checker allowed will be Laura Ingraham!”

Another joked that Ingraham may as well have said: “Ah yes, the Windy Apple of Brotherly Love that never sleeps. I know it like the back of my hand.”

The Fox News host’s came amid complaints about Walz’s response to the unrest following Floyd’s killing. Ingraham and other conservatives, including Donald Trump and his running JD Vance, have been slamming Walz over his handling of the crisis.

“They make an interesting tag team, because of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020,” JD Vance, Walz’s rival on the GOP ticket, told Fox News on Tuesday.

For his part, the former president took credit for the governor’s swift response to the unrest, telling the network on Wednesday: “I helped him very much during the riots because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag.”

In reality, in May 2020, protests erupted in Minnesota — where Floyd was killed by police — and across the country. Two people died and 600 people were arrested in Minneapolis alone. As some of the protests became violent, Walz mobilized the Minnesota National Guard three days later to help calm the situation.

Despite conservative recent attacks of Walz’s response, then-President Trump actually called Walz to praise his efforts: “What they did in Minneapolis was incredible. They went in and dominated, and it happened immediately.”