Far-right activist and Trump-ally Laura Loomer has attacked Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene with an aggressive rant on social media.

Loomer hit out at MTG on X amid ongoing backlash about racist jokes made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday evening.

The spat came when Taylor-Greene hit back at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s criticisms of Hinchcliffe’s routine that called Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer launched an attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene ( Getty Images )

“You’re opening for Trump by calling Puerto Rico a floating pile of garbage,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “4,000+ Puerto Ricans died under him. This isn’t the comedy store. You’re using your set to boost neo-Nazis like MTG and stripping women’s rights to the Stone Age. Your ‘sense of humor’ doesn’t change that.”

After the New York congresswoman called out MTG, the Georgia representative posted a short reply: “Have a baby. Choose life this time. You’ll be happier.”

This set Loomer off, who then entered the fray with a barrage of abuse aimed at her fellow MAGA supporter. She referenced a previous spat between the two after Loomer made offensive remarks about Kamala Harris’s Indian heritage.

MTG was addressing the backlash over racist jokes at Trump’s New York rally ( EPA )

“Curious how you can call me a racist for saying ‘the White House will smell like curry’ and call for me to be silenced and banned from Trump world… but then you can defend and laugh at @TonyHinchcliffe’z comment about Puerto Ricans being trash,” Loomer wrote on X.

“Can you just be honest that you are a jealous b**** with Roid Rage and you want to sabotage my professional success instead of pretending like you care about claims of ‘racism’?”

“You are such a hypocrite. You are such a jealous washed up hag who doesn’t want any other women to have professional success so you lie and smear them with false claims. You cannot attack me for what I said and then simultaneously defend @TonyHinchcliffe.

“You’re just a lying b****. Hopefully more people come to see it. No wonder why your husband divorced you.”

The Trump campaign has attempted to distance itself from Hinchcliffe’s appearance during the former president’s New York rally.

“There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe said. He also made offensive remarks about Palestinians and Jewish people.