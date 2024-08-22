Support truly

When MAGA conspiracy theoristLaura Loomer criticized Donald Trump’s former press secretary over her weight, the internet was having none of it.

Stephanie Grisham, who was also Melania Trump’s press secretary and chief-of-staff, delivered remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. During her remarks, she told attendees that the former president mocks his supporters behind closed doors, calling them “basement dwellers.”

Grisham said she resigned on January 6, 2021 - the day of the Capitol insurrection - because she “couldn't be part of the insanity any longer.”

She added: “Kamala Harris tells the truth, she repsects the American people and she has my vote.”

On Tuesday, Loomer, known for her right-wing conspiracy theories and anti-Muslim activism, posted a screenshot of Grisham on X, and wrote: “Stephanie Grisham really hit the wall. Another traitor who got rich off Donald Trump and then turned on him on J6.

Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary to Donald Trump, addressed the DNC on Tuesday night ( Reuters )

“I guess she started eating uncontrollably ever since she quit Trump. She must have gained about 75 pounds since she ‘resigned’. Now she’s voting for KamalaHarris. That’s what happens when you hit the wall.”

Her remarks were quickly seized upon by social media users, who came out in defense of Grisham and fired back at Loomer.

“What a hideous person you are…and it’s not even your looks,” one wrote.

Another added: “Why’s fat-shaming so easy for you, Republicans??” with another writing: “Your account and your conspiracies are trash. You can’t talk about the way anyone looks, Laura.”

The Independent has contacted Loomer for comment.

Loomer has kept up her social media attacks on speakers at the DNC throughout the week, including on celebrity attendee Oprah Winfrey, who addressed the convention on Wednesday night.

“Oprah Winfrey begged Donald Trump to be his running mate,” Loomer wrote on X. “She’s a hypocrite and a liar. She is also so rich that the Democrat policies won’t make her suffer like they will make everyday Americans suffer.”

Lauran Loomer, 31, is a zealous follower of Trump and the MAGA movement, known for her right-wing conspiracy theories and anti-Muslim activism ( Getty Images )

On Thursday she added: “I’m still stunned at the utter hypocrisy of the last 3 nights of the DNC.

“It is enough to make me feel disoriented and stunned. And that is saying a lot, because it takes a lot to leave me stunned. Watching the DNC will make you feel like you live in an alternate universe.”