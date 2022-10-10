Lauren Boebert mocked as her ‘two words’ anti-Biden tweet backfires

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Boebert’s attempted jab and President Joe Biden appeared to backfire as some people missed his gaffe referenced by the Colorado Republican.

“Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” Ms Boebert tweeted on Saturday, employing a euphemism used by conservatives meaning “f*** Joe Biden”.

While many mocked Ms Boebert for using three words instead of her stated two, her supporters noted that this was likely an attempt to ridicule Mr Biden who had just made that mistake in a speech on Friday.

“BREAKING: Lauren Boebert just completely humiliated herself, tweeting ‘Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon.’ That’s THREE words. She’s such a friggin’ moron!” Jon Cooper tweeted.

“She can’t ... count,” actor George Takei added.

“Three words: You’re an idiot,” anti-gun violence activist David Hogg wrote.

Chip Franklin, a liberal talk show host, added: “Is Lauren Boebert dumb as dirt or just unable to count?”

Ms Boebert’s supporters argued that her tweet was mocking Mr Biden who said “let me start off with two words: Made in America,” during a speech on Friday at a Volvo plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, Newsweek noted.

Ben Kew, the editor-at-large at the bilingual conservative media platform El American, wrote that “the left falling for Lauren Boebert’s bait is absolutely inevitable... and hilarious”.

“That leftists don’t know she’s trolling Biden’s recent gaffe further proves how perpetually removed they are from reality. They say the things they do because they literally have no idea what’s going on,” right-wing commentator Allie Beth Stuckey wrote.

“This is classic… The left presumes Boebert is a moron & their leftist propaganda outlets never told them Biden just dramatically declared, ‘two words: made in America,’ so they think she said something moronic, when in actuality it was even more brilliant than she even realized!” John Ziegler wrote.

Actor Greg Riikart added, “I get the joke. I could delete the tweet OR stand by the fact that Rep Boebert really is dumb and unfit to represent the people of Colorado…”

Tony Posnanski tweeted: “Lauren Boebert’s tweet with two words was a feeble attempt to mock Joe Biden. The truth is Biden has done a lot for America in the last two years and Boebert is a dumb worthless piece of garbage.”