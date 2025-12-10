Did Lauren Boebert use campaign funds to visit rumored boyfriend Kid Rock?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appears to have used campaign funds to pay for a trip to see MAGA rock star Kid Rock, whom she was previously rumored to be dating.

Information from the Federal Election Commission, which monitors campaign spending made by members of Congress, showed payments made for a hotel in Arlington, Texas, and event tickets in May this year.

Boebert attended the Rock N Rodeo on May 16, an event as part of the Professional Bull Riding Championship World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which was hosted by Rock.

The 38-year-old even reposted a photo of herself alongside the American Bad Ass singer at the event.

FEC data showed that three days later, Boebert’s campaign paid $2,455.83 to “Live by Loews,” a hotel in Arlington, as well as $925 worth of “Event Tickets” to the AT&T Stadium.

open image in gallery Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appears to have used campaign funds to pay for a trip to see MAGA rock star Kid Rock – who she was previously rumored to be dating ( Getty Images )

The Federal Election Campaign Act FECA prohibits political candidates from using campaign funds for personal use.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Boebert and the House Oversight Committee for comment.

Rumors that the pair were romantically involved were ignited once again after the pictures emerged, having previously been seen talking at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural parties. The singer was then seen getting into a cab with the congresswoman at 2:30 a.m.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” a source told TMZ at the time.

open image in gallery Boebert attended the Rock N Rodeo on May 16, an event as part of the Professional Bull Riding Championship World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington – which was hosted by Kid Rock ( Getty Images )

When asked for comment on whether the pair had ended the night together, Boebert’s press aide told Page Six, “I think we’ll pass.”

Boebert’s FEC reports are more interesting than her annual financial disclosure back in June, which disclosed nothing.

The congresswoman’s filing contained no assets, no income from her book, no bank accounts, and no mortgage on a home, causing surprise among reporters.

However, others pointed out that Boebert was recently divorced from her husband, Jayson Boebert, and that her other previous assets were listed under his name.