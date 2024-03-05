Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Boebert did not appear at a recent campaign event because she was busy seeing if her ex-husband had tossed her possessions into a pond, according to The Washington Post .

The Colorado Republican had reportedly been scheduled to address the Pachyderm Club, a local Republican group, at a coffee shop last month, but her campaign manager spoke in her place.

Ms Boebert reportedly drove back that day to the house — where she had, until recently, lived with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert — to pick up her remaining belongings.

The two went through a contentious divorce last year.

Mr Boebert, who was still living in the house, reportedly texted the lawmaker saying she could find her things “at the bottom of the pond.”

As it turned out, that was not true; he had actually moved her belongings into storage without her permission.

Ms Boebert reportedly called the police and took out a temporary restraining order against him.

The right-wing politician’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, denied to Business Insider that the congresswoman had been scheduled to appear at the event. She had spoken to the club the prior week, he said.

"I was there on behalf of the campaign simply to check in and say hi," Mr Sexton said.

The family has gone through some highly public turmoil over the past year.

Their son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested last week on suspicion of a recent string of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Twice last year, Mr Boebert was also arrested — first for an altercation between him and his then-wife, and then for assault charges after an argument with their son turned physical.

The two incidents that led up to the arrests were cited in Ms Boebert’s temporary restraining order as reasons it should be granted.

In September, Ms Boebert and another guest were kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice after people in the audience complained they were vaping, singing, using their phones, and causing a disturbance.