Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is seeking revenge on the state official who supported removing Donald Trump from the state ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last December that Donald Trump was ineligible to serve as President under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause, disqualifying him from the state ballot. The ruling was overturned by a unanimous decision from the US Supreme Court this week.

Ms Boebert, a staunch Republican and long-time ally to Mr Trump, called for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to be removed from her position following the ruling.

“You have no business in the Secretary of State’s office and shouldn’t oversee an election in which you have shown a clear bias,” Ms Boebert wrote on X. “You’re unfit. Time for you to be RECALLED!”

Ms Boebert was responding to a statement from Ms Griswold expressing her disappointment at the Supreme Court’s decision to take away states’ authority to enforce the US Constitution’s insurrection clause for federal candidates.

Just hours later, Ms Boebert posted a letter on X addressed to Ms Griswold making her intentions clear.

Other state Republicans have joined Lauren Boebert in calling for action against Jena Griswold (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“We are actively building a grassroots coalition of Coloradans and Americans to begin the process of holding you accountable for your attack on our elections and the voting rights of millions of Coloradans,” the letter reads. “All legal options available to us will be considered, including a formal recall effort.”

The letter was signed by three other prominent state Republicans, including Colorado Republican Party Chair Dave Williams.

Last year, the Colorado Supreme Court said Mr Trump was disqualified from the ballot over his role in engaging in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Their decision was based on the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which states no one shall “hold any office, civil or military” who has “engaged insurrection or rebellion” against the US.

The state court’s ruling came after a lawsuit filed by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington against the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The group, on behalf of six voters, argued that Mr Trump should be barred from ballots under the text of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

The group sued Ms Griswold’s office because of their role in state elections. In turn, the Colorado Secretary of State told The Independent she thought Mr Trump was a dangerous figure in American politics.

“He uses threats and intimidation against his political opponents,” Ms Griswold told The Independent in December. “When he doesn’t win elections, he tries to steal them. He is a dangerous leader for this country.”

Ms Griswold argued before the state supreme court in support of removing Mr Trump from the ballot.

The US Supreme Court’s decision came the same day the former president was initially scheduled to be tried on criminal charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. Last week, the Supreme Court’s decision to hear arguments in Mr Trump’s presidential immunity defence in that same case indicates a trial likely won’t take place until late this year.

The Independent has contacted Ms Griswold’s office for comment.