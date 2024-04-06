Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just months after being escorted out of a Denver theatre for lewd behaviour, a new report has spilled details on Lauren Boebert’s antics at a GOP Christmas party.

The Colorado representative was allegedly cut off from alcohol by a server at the New York Young Republican Club’s Manhattan gala, an incident seen by several witnesses, according to CNN.

The Secret Service was also reportedly forced to intervene in her repeated attempts to take selfies with the event’s guest of honour, former president Donald Trump.

In a statement to The Independent, Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, said: “If you’re asking if Congresswoman Boebert had a good time at one of our galas, the answer is ‘I hope so’.

“Everyone knows the New York Young Republican Club throws the best galas. Congresswoman Boebert was in NYC for a good time not a long time. We will happily welcome her back this year.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., smiles before the first Republican primary debate for the 4th Congressional district on Jan. 25, 2024, in Fort Lupton, Colo ( AP )

The event on 9 December at Cipriani Wall Street attracted former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Arizona Rep. Paul Gozar. The gala’s programme included a quote from disgraced ex-president Richard Nixon: “Never forget, the press is the enemy.”

The Independent has contacted Rep Boebert’s office, the Trump campaign, and the Secret Service for comment.

Rep. Boebert, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, is fighting for her political future after a string of controversies. She has chosen not to run for re-election in Colorado’s third district after only narrowly defeating Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. Mr Frisch is running for the seat again later this year.

Instead, Ms Boebert is running for the open seat in the more conservative fourth district of Colorado but faces an uphill battle in the 25 June primary. She has been forced to appeal to a new group of voters and overcome accusations of “carpetbagging” in the rural area, but remains the frontrunner to win the nomination.

Ms Boebert has argued that the move was made for personal reasons as she wanted a fresh start after her recent divorce. She has retained the support of Mr Trump, who endorsed her last month.

Allies of Ms Boebert told CNN that her extroverted and loud personality can be misunderstood.

“Just because we’re elected officials doesn’t mean we’re any more perfect than anybody else. Stuff happens,” Florida Republican Representative Byron Donalds told CNN. “But I think she has been able to do her job, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”

Yet voters have increasingly expressed doubts about the lawmaker’s fitness for office.

Last September, Ms Boebert was forced to leave a performance of Beetlejuice at a Denver theatre. Audience members had complained about her vaping near a pregnant woman, talking too loudly, taking flash photographs, and groping her date, Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher.

Moment Lauren Boebert removed from Denver theatre production of Beetlejuice

After initially denying the behaviour, she was forced to apologise when video footage emerged.

Last month, a judge ended a temporary restraining order that she had sought against her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

She had asked for the restraining order in February after accusing Mr Boebert of threatening to harm her and entering the family home without permission. Ms Boebert’s request referenced an argument at a restaurant with her ex-husband in January. Mr Boebert claimed that she had struck him, an allegation he later withdrew and that police said was unsubstantiated.

The Colorado lawmaker has faced recent health issues. Ms Boebert was hospitalised to have surgery on a blood clot in her leg earlier this week but is expected to make a full recovery, her campaign team said.