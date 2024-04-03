Lauren Boebert hospitalised as she undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Boebert, the Republican representative for Colorado, was hospitalised as she underwent surgery for a blood clot in her leg.

She was taken to hospital after experiencing major swelling in one of her legs on Monday, her campaign team said on Tuesday night. Doctors located a blood clot and on Tuesday morning, she underwent surgery to remove it and put in a stent.

The doctors at UCHealth Medical Center in Loveland have said that she’s expected to make a full recovery, according to CBS News Colorado.

“I want to thank Dr Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Ms Boebert said on Tuesday in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,” she added.

Ms Boebert was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, which is rare but not dangerous on its own, the Cleveland Clinic notes. A blood clot can become life-threatening if it moves from the leg to the lungs, at which point you may experience a pulmonary embolism.

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” Dr Bade said, according to CBS. “Patients with May-Thurner syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery.”

Ms Boebert currently represents Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. After narrowly winning in 2022, she’s now running to represent the 4th district.