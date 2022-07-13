Ilhan Omar expertly responds to Lauren Boebert’s anti-hijab comment
Rep Omar channeled Gordon Ramsey, effectively calling the Colorado GOP House member an ‘idiot sandwich’ for her remarks
Rep Ilhan Omar offered an expert response to Lauren Boebert questioning why the congresswoman is allowed to wear a hijab given the separation of church and state in the US Constitution.
Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room show on Wednesday, the Colorado representative said: “If there really is this separation of church and state like they believe it means, then what is Ilhan doing with her hijab on?”
Mangling the pronunciation of hijab, Ms Boebert went on to say: “Why is she able to go in there with that?”
In response to the comment, which subsequently went viral in a clip posted on Twitter critics slammed Ms Boebert for misunderstanding the “basic concept of separation of church and state” on social media.
Ms Omar also weighed in and responded to Ms Boebert with a Gordon Ramsay meme featuring the chef forcing another chef to call herself “idiot sandwich.” Essentially, Ms Omar described Ms Boebert as an “idiot sandwich”.
Another social media user wrote: “That literally is separation of church and state, where she can go to Congress with her hijab on the same way Boebert gets to go with her cross on.”
“How do we end up with these ill-educated people?” tweeted another.
https://t.co/2j9QMBpnxh pic.twitter.com/2xClmUCfGK— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2022
“Herschel’s gonna have to work overtime on his evolution thesis to top this one,” another said, referring to troubled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Last month, Ms Boebert said she was “tired” of the concept of separation of church and state, which she described as a long-standing concept stemming from a “stinking letter” penned by one of the Founding Fathers.
