Boebert joins son in court for his theft case and slams Kamala Harris on X

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert blasted Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a post on X just as she entered court to support her son in his criminal theft case.

Boebert sat in the first row of the courtroom as her 19-year-old son Tyler Boebert appeared before the judge in the Garfield County Courthouse, according to Business Insider. He was charged in connection to a series of car thefts.

Just minutes earlier, she wrote on X: “Between Kamala Harris’ ‘I’m speaking’ moment yesterday and Tim Walz’s stolen valor being exposed, the wheels are beginning to come off the bus. Trump knows how to win.”

“We’ve got this, MAGA! Watch that press conference at 2:00pm and see what I mean!” she added.

On a live stream of her son’s hearing, Boebert could be seen typing on her phone.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert attends the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. She recently ripped Harris on X as she went to court to back her own son in his criminal case. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tyler Boebert was detained by the Rifle Police Department in February following a number of car break-ins and property thefts, authories said. Thursday’s appearance was the first time the congresswoman appeared in court in her son’s case. Earlier this year, Boebert went to New York to back up former President Donald Trump during his hush money trial as Tyler was in court.

During Tyler Boebert’s hearing, the judge asked his lawyer and deputy district attorney Virginia Sorrell if discussions about the case were occurring between the lawyers. Sorrell noted that she had been sent a litigation packet that she had to look over.

Tyler Boebert’s next court hearing was scheduled for October 10. He’s facing more than a dozen charges, such as a number of felonies for criminal possession of ID documents.

The teenager is one of four people who are accused of breaking into four cars in Rifle, Colorado, to take wallets and making purchases at McDonald’s, Starbucks and gas stations, according to an arrest affidavit.

When he was arrested, Boebert told Business Insider that he should be “held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”