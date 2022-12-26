Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress.

Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”.

“By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech, Boebert was seen scrolling on her phone rather than listening, while sitting next to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who was doing the same.”

Ms Cure slammed Ms Boebert and Mr Gaetz for refusing to “acknowledge the heroism” of Mr Zelensky and the Ukrainians, who have been fighting the Russian invasion for more than 300 days.

The constituent noted that the two Republicans also ignored Capitol police and skipped a security check outside the House chamber, as reported by The Independent.

“They are among a small group of far-right house members opposed to any future aid to Ukraine and are demanding a ‘full investigation’ into the aid already sent to help the war-torn country survive,” Ms Cure added. “It’s clear that Boebert does not understand the importance of defending democracy in our world and does not care about the wishes of her constituents. She is clearly on the wrong side of history. Will she never learn?”

Russian state media have been using both Mr Gaetz and Ms Boebert to push the notion that Americans are tired of supporting Ukraine, according to Russian Media Monitor.

When Russian state media covered Mr Zelensky’s US visit, they utilized similar criticism to many rightwing pundits in the US – blasting the president for wearing “a sweater and cargo pants”.

Comments by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley were also used in the state media’s reporting.

“I didn’t go to the speech because I didn’t want to be part of a photo op,” Mr Hawley said in a clip included on Russian TV.

Only 86 out 213 House Republicans attended the speech.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was also included in the Russian report.

“They clap like seals,” he said. “So, no matter what the man in cargo pants said, ‘Send more money. I command you! Send me more money!’”

The Russian reporter claimed that Mr Gaetz and Ms Boebert were “brave” for not supporting Mr Zelensky.

“Gaetz and Boebert didn’t chap the palms of their hands,” he said. “They demonstrably remained seated and didn’t jump up.”

“Until Congress receives a full audit on where our money has already gone, I will not support sending additional money to this war,” Ms Boebert said in a clip used by the Russians.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Boebert for comment.