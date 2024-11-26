Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert briefly followed her former colleagues Matt Gaetz and George Santos onto the paid video app Cameo – before abruptly deactivating her account.

The controversial Colorado representative posted a clip on Saturday offering "America First pep talks", birthday wishes, or other recorded messages for a fee of $250 or more.

The account reportedly did not initially identify her as a serving congresswoman, instead describing her as an "influencer", a "political commentator", and "not your typical Republican politician".

But according to reports, the account soon stopped taking bookings and then went offline entirely after experts questioned whether it would break congressional ethics laws.

Members of Congress are not allowed to receive money or "things or value" for speeches or media appearances, known as "honoraria", and cannot make more than $31,815 from outside income.

Though Boebert's fellow Republicans Matt Gaetz and George Santos do offer videos on Cameo, both of them have resigned from their seats.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz, who quit as a congressman after Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General, recently joined Cameo ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Hey Cameo, it’s your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert," the 37-year-old said in her now-deleted video. "I am so excited to be joining another platform where I can connect directly with supporters from all over the world.”

"Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me.”

Cameo allows actors, musicians, and other prominent people to earn money by recording short video messages for their fans (or haters).

Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs at the political watchdog group Common Cause, told Colorado Politics that it is not clear whether Boebert's accounts would have been allowed because the House Ethics Committee hasn't yet addressed the question.

"Until they provide some sort of formal guidance, the expectation is that members would probably be allowed to sign up for it," said Scherb. "It seems like it could potentially violate the ban on honoraria, but it’s untested."