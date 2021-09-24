Lauren Boebert has committed yet another embarrassing gaffe while attempting to call for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

The GOP Congresswoman issued a press release calling for Mr Biden’s removal, but managed to misspell impeach, instead writing “imeach”.

Lauren Boebert has sent a release calling to impeach Biden, but she has messed up the logo here pic.twitter.com/IR3m2QxNFT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 24, 2021

The mistake was first pointed out by journalist Jake Sherman, and led to much mockery on Twitter.

“It’s too bad we can’t “IMEACH” Lauren Boebert,” one person wrote.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper simply wrote: “IMEACH!”

“Lol, Lauren Boebert wants to “Imeach“ Biden. Stay in school kids, get your education,” Amy Thatcher wrote.

“When Colorado sends its representatives, they’re not sending their best ...” Christopher Bouzy said, riffing on an insult former president Donald Trump famously levelled at Mexican immigrants.

Ms Boebert, a Maga-loving Congresswoman from Colorado, has frequently embraced conspiracy theories such as QAnon and the Big Lie that the 2020 election result was “stolen”.

In February, she wrote that “protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like,” with many pointing out that she had overlooked the 27 amendments that have been passed by Congress.