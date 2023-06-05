Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former WWE wrestler who had a fling with Lauren Boebert’s mother in the 1980s has taken a second DNA test to conclusively prove he is not the congresswoman’s biological father.

Stan Lane, 69, was accused by the Colorado Republican’s mother Shawn Roberts Bentz decades ago of fathering the child while he was working for Championship Wrestling in Florida.

He submitted to a court-ordered DNA paternity test in the 1980s to settle a child support dispute, which found that he and the 36-year-old lawmaker were not related.

However, doubts persisted after a lab technician who took Mr Lane’s DNA was later convicted of taking a bribe to switch samples in a separate case.

In May, Mr Lane and Ms Boebert agreed to submit their DNA for testing which proved they were not father and daughter, she told the Daily Beast.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father—but certainly, that allegation is out there,” she told the news site.

Former WWE wrestler Stan Lane, pictured in 1986, is not Lauren Boebert’s biological father, DNA testing has proved (YouTube)

Mr Lane said in a statement to wrestling site PWInsider.com he had complied with the court order in the 1980s after having a “brief affair” with Ms Bentz.

“We went through the legal system and completed a court-ordered paternity test,” he added. “I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed.”

After Ms Bentz learned of the fraud charges against the lab worker, he agreed to a second DNA test which concluded that he had a “0.0% chance of being the biological father,” he said.

Stan Lane said he hoped Lauren Boebert can find her biological father (Getty Images)

Mr Lane said the false claims had been “stressful” for him and his family.

“I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well,” he told PWInsider.com.

“I have also been followed by the news media so that they could get the scoop on this topic.”

He said he had accepted Ms Boebert’s apology on behalf of herself and her family, and that his interactions with the Maga Republican had been “pleasant and enjoyable”.

“I wish Lauren all the best in her future endeavours. If she continues the search for her biological father I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Ms Boebert agreed the matter was closed, joking: “The Toby Keith song ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now.”