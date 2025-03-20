Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk is sending money to members of Congress - including Lauren Boebert - who have expressed support for impeaching judges blocking actions by President Donald Trump and his administration, five people told The New York Times.

Musk has handed the largest possible hard-dollar donation under the law, $6,600, to the seven Republicans and their campaigns after they backed impeachments of judges or called for “action” to be taken against them. This comes after recent rulings against the Trump administration, such as a decision over the weekend by Judge James Boasberg in the Federal District Court in the nation’s capital.

Boasberg ruled on Saturday that the administration must turn around planes carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, but the administration didn’t comply, leading to worries about a possible constitutional crisis. Trump then argued on social media that Boasberg must be impeached.

On Wednesday, Musk donated to Boebert of Colorado, Eli Crane of Arizona, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin and Brandon Gill of Texas, as well as Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, according to The Times.

Gill introduced articles of impeachment against the judge after he issued an order temporarily blocking Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport the Venezuelans. Boebert backed the impeachment articles against the judge, with Musk expressing his approval on X.

Crane put forward articles of impeachment against Judge Paul Engelmayer of the District Court of the Southern District of New York after he temporarily limited the access to the Treasury Department’s payment and data systems for the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk’s vehicle for slashing the federal government.

“We didn’t do it so Elon Musk would give us a campaign donation,” Crane told The Times. “But I think it’s great that individuals like Elon are throwing support behind those of us willing to take action.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) looks on during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on sanctuary cities' policies. She’s one of seven Republicans who have recently received donations from Elon Musk ( Getty Images )

Clyde told the paper that he had “no prior knowledge that Elon Musk would make a campaign donation” but added, “I am very thankful that he did.”

Ogles introduced a resolution to allow Trump to serve another term in the White House. He told The Times that Musk’s “dedication isn’t just commendable — it’s vital to our Republic’s future.”

“For more than two centuries, there has never [been] such extreme abuse of the legal system by activists pretending to be judges. Impeach them,” Musk said Wednesday on X.

Grassley is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He hasn’t called for impeaching Boasberg but wrote on X: “Another day, another judge unilaterally deciding policy for the whole country. This time to benefit foreign gang members If the Supreme Court or Congress doesn’t fix, we’re headed towards a constitutional crisis. Senate Judiciary Cmte taking action.”

Musk spent nearly $300 million on the 2024 election, and his super PAC has indicated that it will focus on down-ballot races this year. The billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX has usually preferred to back his own groups rather than handing money directly to politicians. He didn’t initially donate to the Trump campaign in 2024, instead backing his Trump-supporting super PAC.

The president called for Boasberg to be impeached on Tuesday.

“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

This prompted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to say in a statement that “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision.”

“The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” said Roberts.