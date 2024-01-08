Lauren Boebert responds to claims she punched ex-husband in the face

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican CongresswomanLauren Boebert has denied punching her ex-husband and asserted that he was part of the reason that the "family values" candidate was forced to move districts.

Jayson Boebert, the congresswoman's ex-husband, filed a complaint on Saturday claiming Ms Boebert punched him in a restaurant in her district.

The Silt Police Department in Silt, Colorado, confirmed there was an "active investigation" ongoing, but did not provide further details, according to The Daily Beast.

Mr Boebert reportedly called for police to respond to the Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt after claiming he was a "victim of domestic violence," according to an aide who spoke to the Daily Beast. The source reportedly said Ms Boebert has denied any allegations that she struck her ex-husband.

The incident was first reported by an anti-Boebert super PAC called "American Muckrakers," which shared rumours of the incident on X/Twitter.

"Breaking and sad news out of Silt, CO. @laurenboebert punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up," the post said. "Then she called the cops on him. As much as I despise her, it's just sad for the boys. Jayson has a witness. More to come."

A spokesperson for Ms Boebert told The Independent that the reports were bogus, and that the drama surrounding her ex-husband is one of the reasons she is planning to move districts.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving," Ms Boebert said. "I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Ms Boebert recently announced she was planning to move into a more conservative district before she runs for re-election again in 2024. She was nearly defeated in her own district in 2022, winning by only 500 votes.

The incident on Saturday night reportedly kicked off when Ms Boebert drove to her ex-husband's home to pick up one of her sons, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Beast.

Mr Boebert was reportedly home at the time, and tried to hug his ex-wife. She reportedly pushed him away. Mr Boebert then reportedly called Ms Boebert later that evening to apologize and asked if they could meet. The congresswoman reportedly agreed to the meeting, so long as it took place in public.

The aide claimed that Mr Boebert began "being disrespectful", an "a**hole" and "lewd" to Ms Boebert when the pair met later that evening at the Miner's Claim restaurant. Ms Boebert reportedly did not respond well to her ex-husband's alleged actions, which allegedly aggravated Mr Boebert, the aide claims.

Mr Boebert allegedly reached out to grab Ms Boebert, which she reportedly tried to fight off by putting "her hand in his face" and "on his nose."

He called the police after the altercation, claiming he was the victim of domestic violence. Police arrived at the scene and spoke to both Mr and Ms Boebert. No arrests were made.

Mr Boebert offered a comment to the Daily Beast following the incident.

“I made a mistake. We both overreacted. I only want what’s best for [the] boys and I still love her very much. We both share some hurt deep down inside ... It seems we just keep pushing each other further apart," he told the publication. “I want the best for her. It’s probably just best that I remain silent.”

Mr Boebert has been floating at Ms Boebert's periphery since the pair split last year. In September, he blamed himself after Ms Boebert was tossed out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping and engaging in lewd conduct with her date.

Mr Boebert insisted she was just acting out after their "devastating divorce," and claimed it was really his fault that his adult wife became rowdy and lewd in public.

He then practically begged her to take him back.

“Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered. I stand behind you," he wrote. "You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love."