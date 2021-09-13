Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert suggested the US government needs to be taking orders from the Christian church during a recent speech at a religious convention.

Right Wing Watch reports that Ms Boebert spoke on Saturday at a Truth & Liberty Coalition conference. The Truth & Liberty Coalition is a religious right-wing political organisation founded by pastor Andrew Wommack.

During her speech, Ms Boebert called for Christians to "speak up" for God to remove "unrighteous politicians, these corrupt, crooked politicians" and to install "righteous men and women of God" in their place.

Ms Boebert is facing questions for not disclosing that her husband consulted for energy firms, which earned him more than a million dollars. She did not report that money while she was running for Congress, which is mandatory. She is also under investigation by the Federal Election Commission for allegedly using campaign money to pay for her personal expenses.

The congresswoman has been in office for less than a year.

Later in her speech, Ms Boebert suggested that the Christian church had "relinquished too much authority to government."

"We should not be taking orders from the government, the government needs to be looking at the church and saying "how do we do this effectively?" she said.

The congresswoman also claimed that she was drawing up articles of impeachment for Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We cannot take another 18 months, we cannot take another three years of this poor, failed leadership,” she said. “We are sons and daughters of revolutionaries. They went to battle for a lot less. They took a stand for a lot less."

Ms Boebert is noted for tweeting "Today is 1776" on 6 January as supporters of Donald Trump attempted to stop the electoral vote certification at the Capitol by charging the building and fighting police officers.

In addition to her desire for a more theocratic nation, the fiercely pro-Trump Ms Boebert also voiced her frustration with Mr Biden's treatment of unvaccinated people in the US.

“When we see Biden address the nation and the world and show more contempt and aggravation and aggression towards unvaccinated Americans than he does terrorists, we have a problem,” she said.

Mr Biden recently introduced a vaccine plan that requires companies with more than 100 workers to implement a vaccine mandate or to ensure their workers are getting tested for Covid-19 weekly. The plan also requires vaccinations for all federal workers without exemptions.