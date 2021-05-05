Republican US Rep Lauren Boebert deleted a Twitter comment containing what appeared to be a not-so-veiled threat against Facebook for "permanently" deleing Donald Trump's account.

"This morning, Facebook banned Trump permanently," she wrote. "Facebook will pay the price. Mark my words."

On top of the implied threat at the end of her tweet, Ms Boebert's post was also just incorrect.

While Facebook did issue a ruling on Mr Trump's account, it was not permanent.

The company's oversight board - which decides issues surrounding moderation policies - reviewed the decision for Facebook to suspend Mr Trump's account in the wake of the Capitol riot. The oversight board said it would publish its findings on 16 April, but pushed its deadline back to 5 May.

That ruling was released today, and found Mr Trump had "severely violated" Facebook's community standards, pointing to the former president's praise of the rioters as having "violated Facebook's rules prohibiting praise or support of people engaged in violence."

"Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible," the ruling stated.

However, contrary to Ms Boebert's claims, the oversight board ruled against maintaining an indefinite suspension for Mr Trump.

"The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform. Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision. The Board also made policy recommendations for Facebook to implement in developing clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression."

It's unclear why Ms Boebert deleted the tweet.

In its place is a tweet tagging Facebook with the words "thank you for securing the GOP majority comes 2022," suggesting Ms Boebert still does not understand what happened in the ruling.

Ms Boebert's Twitter drama and Facebook's ruling coincided with the launch of Mr Trump's new "social media" platform on Tuesday.

Mr Trump launched a social media feed called "From the Desk of Donald J Trump," which effectively serves as a repository for all of Mr Trump's tweet-length thoughts.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely. Straight from the desk of Donald J Trump,” a dramatic video declares on the site.

In reality, the site is only a safe space for Mr Trump. There is no platform for other users to post comments or host their own accounts, making the site effectively a blog for the former president.

Since its launch, Mr Trump has used his blog to complain about US Rep. Liz Cheney, celebrate US Sen. Mitt Romney being booed, and repeating the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen.