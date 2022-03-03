Rep. Lauren Boebert voted against a bill to support US veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits - just days after her “disrespectful” heckling during the State of the Union address.

The Republican congresswoman cast her vote on Thursday morning against passing the Honoring Our PACT Act, saying no to providing around 3.5m veterans with access to healthcare and disability benefits after they served their country overseas.

This comes less than 48 hours after she sparked outrage among veterans, advocates and Democrat lawmakers for heckling President Joe Biden as he spoke about veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits in the SOTU on Tuesday night.

Despite Rep. Boebert’s opposition, the bill sailed through the House anyway with lawmakers voting 256 to 174 in favour of its passage.

The bill gained some bipartisan support with 34 Republicans joining all the House Democrats in approving it.

Vast, open-air burn pits were used to dispose of trash on US military bases during troops’ deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan.

After breathing in the toxic fumes every day, thousands of veterans returned home from the wars and developed rare forms of cancers, respiratory conditions and other illnesses but many found themselves shut out of access to healthcare and disability benefits from the Veteran Affairs (VA).

For years, sick and dying veterans and advocates have been fighting for the US government to take the issue seriously and recognise the link between the toxic exposure and their often drastic deterioration in health.

Through the Honoring Our PACT Act, veterans with 23 cancers, respiratory illnesses and other conditions after being exposed to burn pits on deployment overseas will be granted automatic access to VA healthcare.

It is the most comprehensive legislation put forward to date to help veterans impacted by burn pits and the veteran community has been pushing for its passage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press conference moments after Thursday’s vote that the pressure is now on the Senate to pass the bill and send it to the president’s desk to sign.

She hit out at the criticism about its price tag from some conservatives.

“You just gave tax cuts to the richest people in America. Tax cuts for the rich, cancer for the veterans!” she said.

During the SOTU, the president dedicated a significant portion of his address to the issue of burn pits and directly linked the death of his son Beau Biden to his own toxic exposure while on deployment in Iraq.

“Many of you have been there. I’ve been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 40 times. These burn pits that incinerate waste, the waste of war, medical, and hazardous material, jet fuel, and so much more,” he said.

“And they come home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same.

“Headaches, numbness, dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

It was at that moment that Rep. Boebert chose to yell out: “You put them there – 13 of them”, an apparent reference to the 13 soldiers who died during the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

Mr Biden was about to speak about the death of his son from a rare form of cancer before telling the story of Heath Robinson, a sergeant first class in the Ohio National Guard who died from cancer related to toxic exposure and whose widow was sat in the Senate during the address.

Danielle Robinson told The Independent on Wednesday that Rep. Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband and said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed in Congress because of her behaviour.

“That was very disrespectful to all those who gave their life to this country,” she said.

“It was so disrespectful. It was a slap in the face. We shouldn’t have her sitting on the House floor.”