Lauren Boebert beats primary challenger in Colorado’s 3rd district

Representative Lauren Boebert beat back a Republican primary challenger in Colorado’s 3rd district, beating back a Republican primary challenger.

Republican state Senator Don Coram challenged Ms Boebert despite her history of inflammatory remarks and antics since beating incumbent Representative Scott Tipton in a primary challenge in 2020.

Ms Boebert gained notoriety for being one of former president Donald Trump’s biggest devotees in the House of Representatives, alongside Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Ahead of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, Ms Boebert said “Today is 1776” and during the actual breach of the building, she tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been removed from the chamber.

In addition, Ms Boebert came under criticism after she joked about Representative Ilhan Omar commiting a terrorist attack, which led to Ms Omar receiving death threats.

Her victory comes a month after Mr Cawthorn lost the Republican primary to state Senator Chuck Edwards. But Republicans did not stage a similar attempt to oust her, partially thanks to robust support from Mr Trump.

Similarly, American Muckrackers PAC, which had unveiled unflattering information about Mr Cawthorn promoted false rumors about Ms Boebert having multiple abortions and working as an escort, which CNN debunked.

Most recently, Ms Boebert spoke at a rally in Illinois with Mr Trump supporting Representative Mary Miller. She also spoke at a rally for Mr Trump in Wyoming in support of Harriet Hageman, who is running in a Republican primary against incumbent Representative Liz Cheney.

Ahead of the primary, Ms Boebert’s campaign reported that between the beginning of April and 8 June, it had raised $623,585.30 but had spent $781,777.32. At the same time, she also had $2m in cash on hand.