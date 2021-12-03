Le Pen honors Jewish, Polish victims of WWII in Warsaw

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has paid her respects to Jewish and Polish victims of World World II

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 December 2021 18:47
Poland Le Pen
Poland Le Pen
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen paid her respects to Jewish and Polish victims of World World II on Friday, on the eve of a Warsaw gathering of right-wing European party leaders that she will attend.

Saturday's meeting will be hosted by Jaroslaw Kaczynski the leader of Poland’s conservative nationalist ruling party, Law and Justice. Scheduled attendees include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Polish media say the talks will focus on the future of the European Union

The gathering follows a visit by Le Pen to Budapest in October that was part of an effort by her and Orban to consolidate the European right. It also comes as both the Polish and Hungarian governments remain locked in a bitter standoff with the EU, which is withholding funds to both countries over democratic backsliding in Warsaw and Budapest.

Kaczynski's welcome of Le Pen marks a recent change for Poland's ruling conservatives, who had long refused to cooperate with her due to her warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — a sensitive topic in a country long dominated by Russian and Soviet rule.

In 2019 Kaczynski said Le Pen’s party was among several groupings in Europe that are “obviously linked to Moscow and receive its support,” citing that as an impediment to cooperation.

Recommended

But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with Le Pen in Brussels in October and was hosting her for a dinner in Warsaw on Friday evening.

Earlier Le Pen laid a wreath at a monument to Polish Jews slaughtered after taking up arms against Nazi German occupation forces in the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. She also visited separate memorials in the Polish capital to Poles killed by the Soviet Union during the war.

Le Pen has for years sought to distance herself from the anti-Semitic legacy of her political group, with mixed success. In 2017 Le Pen faced criticism for denying that France was responsible for its role in rounding up French Jews for deportation to Nazi death camps.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in