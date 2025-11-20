Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a shameless explanation for why the president of the United States appeared to melt down and stooped to insulting a female reporter’s appearance after he was asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein.

The president, on Air Force One, wagged a finger in a young female reporter’s face and barked “quiet, piggy!” after being asked about the content of emails released by the Republican-controleld House Oversight Committee that showed Epstein, a child sex trafficker and convicted pedophile, accusing Trump of “knowing about the girls” involved in his criminal operations. Trump has denied this.

On Thursday, his press secretary played off the incident as a show of the unprecedented access the press corps supposedly had to the president, even as the White House has sought to push established pillars of U.S. journalism like wire services out of similar gaggles.

“Look, the president is very frank, and honest with everyone in this room,” Leavitt said. “He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration. But he is also the most transparent president in history.”

“I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration,” she added.

This is a breaking news report, more to follow...