White House press corps should be grateful Trump called female reporter ‘piggy,’ Leavitt says
President is candid with reporters, unlike Biden, Leavitt claims after Trump’s mini-meltdown in a reporter’s face
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a shameless explanation for why the president of the United States appeared to melt down and stooped to insulting a female reporter’s appearance after he was asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein.
The president, on Air Force One, wagged a finger in a young female reporter’s face and barked “quiet, piggy!” after being asked about the content of emails released by the Republican-controleld House Oversight Committee that showed Epstein, a child sex trafficker and convicted pedophile, accusing Trump of “knowing about the girls” involved in his criminal operations. Trump has denied this.
On Thursday, his press secretary played off the incident as a show of the unprecedented access the press corps supposedly had to the president, even as the White House has sought to push established pillars of U.S. journalism like wire services out of similar gaggles.
“Look, the president is very frank, and honest with everyone in this room,” Leavitt said. “He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration. But he is also the most transparent president in history.”
“I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration,” she added.
This is a breaking news report, more to follow...
