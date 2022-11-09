Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Letitia James, incumbent New York State attorney general, declared victory on Tuesday evening, her supporters took to Twitter to taunt Donald Trump who sued her last week and accused her of causing “great harm” to his company and reputation.

After NBC News and MSNBC projected that she would win against Republican challenger Michael Henry, she wrote on her social media: “This victory is not mine, it’s ours. I will always be a fighter for all New Yorkers.”

Ms James is currently driving a lawsuit against the former president’s company that alleges widespread fraud.

Last week, Mr Trump tried to get back at her and sued her over a “relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade” against him.

In the lawsuit, he said: “James has repeatedly abused her position as attorney general for the state of New York to pursue a relentless, pernicious, public and unapologetic crusade against President Trump, a resident of Palm Beach county, Florida, with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially and politically.”

He continued: “Suffice it to say that these actions are contrary to both the laws of New York and Florida.” The complaint also says that Ms James’s suit “could virtually destroy [Trump’s] highly profitable Florida properties”.

On Tuesday night, after Ms James declared victory against Republican Michael Henry, supporters flocked to social media platforms to take a dig at the former president who had also predicted that Mr Henry was “leading the polls”.

One user wrote: “Letitia James beat Henry. Bigly. Despite Trump claiming Henry was ‘leading in the polls.’”

Another said: “Attorney General Letitia James has been re-elected in New York, per MSNBC. Donald Trump gnashes his teeth.”

Yet another user said: “NY Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection, so she can get back to skewering trump’s criminal a** in court!”

Occupy Democrats tweeted: “Donald Trump’s arch-enemy Letitia James wins reelection as New York’s Attorney General — a resounding endorsement from voters for her to continue her investigations and lawsuits against the criminal former president.”

Another observer wrote: “Letitia James wins. Donald Trump loses. Judge says he WILL appoint a monitor over Trump Org in connection with the NY State AG’s $250 million fraud lawsuit. Beauty.”