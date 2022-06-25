A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.

Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.

In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a moment.”

Mr Levin then tweeted a replacement statement, that did not feature any yoga pictures.

“In moments of immense difficulty, we must work together to protect abortion providers & patients,” he wrote.

“We overcome difficult moments by working in unison to protect our collective freedoms, & women, transgender & nonbinary people can’t fight for their reproductive rights alone.”

(Twitter)

Mr Levin’s blunder was among a string of Democratic missteps on Friday.

It followed viral backlash to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reading a poem in response to the decision of the Supreme Court’s right-wing justices.

A group of Democratic lawmakers then received criticism for singing God Bless America to celebrate the passing of gun legislation as protests took place outside the Supreme Court.