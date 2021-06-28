Victory to LGBT+ activists as Supreme court declines hearing on transgender bathroom case
Decision means lower court ruling will stand
The Supreme Court decided against hearing arguments in a case over the constitutionality of restroom policies that prevent transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice in public schools on Monday, handing a victory to LGBT+ activists.
The decision to not hear arguments in Gloucester County School Board v. Grimm means that a lower court ruling that found such policies to be unconstitutional as well as in violation of federal Title IX protections will stand.
More to follow...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies