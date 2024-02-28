Lincoln Project releases new video rounding up Trump’s weekend gaffes

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anti-Donald Trump super PAC the Lincoln Project has released a new video rounding up the former president’s most recent gaffes in its latest attack on the GOP frontrunner.

The group released a video titled “Donald Trump’s Weekend in 101 Seconds”, detailing several of the former president’s recent public speaking errors, including his unintended endorsement of Vladimir Putin’s preference for Joe Biden as president.

“He’d much rather see Biden as president and I agree with him,” Mr Trump stated during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week. Mr Trump also claimed he talks to the Russian president “a lot”.

The video also features several gaffes Mr Trump made at Friday night’s Black Conservative Federation Gala where he was named a “Champion of Black America”.

Mr Trump was accused of making several racist remarks at the event, where he claimed his mugshot was beloved by Black people and then said it was the most popular of all time.

“You know that mugshot is number one,” he said. “Elvis Presley is number two.”

He also told attendees that Black people can relate to him because, like them, he’s been “discriminated against” by the legal system.

“I’m being indicted for you – the Black population,” he could be heard saying. “Black people really like Trump.”

Elsewhere during the speech, he told the audience: “These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there. I can only see the Black ones, I can’t see any white ones. That’s how far I’ve come. That’s a long way.”

The Lincoln Project, which comprises moderate conservatives including notable figures like George Conway, ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been vocal in its opposition to the GOP front-runner.

Last week, the super PAC released an ad comparing Mr Trump and Mr Putin following the unexplained death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prison in the Arctic Circle.

“Vladimir Putin is a murderer who kills people for speaking out against him. Donald Trump admires this in him. The reason he demanded immunity is because he wants to have the same powers as Putin,” the super PAC captioned the ad on X.

“Why does Maga love Vladimir Putin so much? He reminds them of someone they love,” the narrator begins. “Both are pathological liars,” the narrator begins before listing an example.

A translation of Mr Putin says, “We will be aiming at denazification of Ukraine” followed by a video of Mr Trump saying, “I think it was an insurrection caused by Nancy Pelosi.” The January 6 Select Committee wrote in its final report that the former president was the “central cause” of the Capitol riot.

The narrator then adds, “Both hate democracy,” while showing a clip of Mr Trump and Mr Putin shaking hands.

The Lincoln Project also attacked Mr Trump in November ahead of testimony at his fraud trial in New York from his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The video highlighted Ms Trump’s distance from her father, with the ad’s narrator saying: “Oh Donnie, she’s taking the stand. The one you’ve always wanted and could never have,” as photos of Ivanka flash across the screen.

The ad later claims Ms Trump is looking for “freedom” from her father.

“She and Jared [Kushner] tried to get away from you, to ignore you, using your name to make billions,” the narrator says. “You’re embarrassing to her. Uncomfortable. Gross.”