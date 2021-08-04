Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene star in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘Last week in the Republican party’

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday came out with a new advertisement poking fun at Republican leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The 98-second video ‘Last week in the Republican Party’ features Congressman Jim Jordan’s interview with Spectrum News where he was questioned about speaking with former president Donald Trump on 6 January.

Mr Jordan had said he speaks to the president “all the time.”

He said: “I spoke with the president last week, I speak with the president all the time, I spoke with him on 6th January.”

The video also shows the part where he fails to properly answer whether he spoke with Mr Trump before, during or after the Capitol riots. It highlights Mr Jordan saying he doesn’t know whether he “spoke with him (Donald Trump) in the morning or not.”

“I just don’t know. I don’t know when those conversations happened. I know that I spoke with him all the time,” said Mr Jordan.

News reports over the last few days have quoted members of the US House select committee who said Mr Jordan could be called as a material witness regarding the 6 January riots. The committee is investigating the insurrection on 6 January.

The Lincoln project video also features US House minority leader Kevin McCarthy who recently joked about hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel, which prompted condemnation from Democrats and calls for him to resign.

I’ll make this one promise to you. When we win the majority … you’re all invited. I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It’ll be hard not to hit her with it,” he told a crowd at an event in Tennessee.

The latest advertisement also features Congressman Matt Gaetz mocking authorities worried about new variants of Covid-19. Mr Gaetz, while addressing a cheering crowd at a rally in Florida on Saturday, said he has the Florida variant and the “freedom variant.”

“It affects the brain,” he said.

It also shows the video of Marjorie Taylor Greene saying “we are not deterred” while a protester was continuously blowing a whistle at her conference. However, the Republican leader is soon shown wrapping up the conference due to the continuous interruptions.

The Lincoln Project has been running advertisements critical of the Republicans for months. In July 2021, Reed Galen, one of the co-founders, had said they sought to destroy the Republican party in the present form.

“The Republican Party must be defeated electorally anywhere and everywhere, and it must be left a smoking ruin so that someone can come in and rebuild a new, different, second party in this country,” Mr Galen said.