‘Go for it b****!’: The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat

’We’re delighted by the thought you would try to sue us, Donald’, the former Republican operative says

Eric Garcia
Thursday 08 September 2022 19:28
Donald Trump says FBI 'planted' files during raids

Rick Scott of the Lincoln Project said he welcomed former president Donald Trump’s threats to sue the group of former Republican strategists who have released ads that sharply criticised him.

Mr Trump threatened legal action on his social networking platform Truth Social over a new ad, which aired on a local Fox affiliate and not Fox News proper.

“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” Mr Trump said. “I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”

Mr Trump’s post seems to be a sutble hint at the stories about former Lincoln Project operative John Weaver, who faced accusations from multiple men of inappropriate sexual contact. Mr Trump noted how former House Speaker Paul Ryan, with whom he frequently clashed during his presidency, sits on the board for Fox News.

“The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen,” he said. “See you all in Court!!!”

In response, Mr Wilson tweeted a video.

“Go for it! Go for it, b****,” he said. “Come at me. I can’t wait. We’re delighted by the thought you would try to sue us, Donald.”

Mr Wilson noted that when the Lincoln Project ran ads in Times Square, they received a letter from Mr Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, threatening to sue them.

“You’re not going to sue anybody, Donald, you’re not going to do s***,” he said. “You are weak, you are impotent, you are flabby. You are sitting there in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago, or the bridal suite at Bedminster, grinding your gears wondering why the Lincoln Project, no matter how many times you tried to kill us, keeps coming at you.”

Mr Wilson was a longtime Republican operative who ran some of the most scurrilous ads in history before he became a vocal critic of the former president during his 2016 presidential run.

“We’re here, you’re not, we will keep kicking your a** every single day,” he said. “So if you want to try and sue us, Donald, go for it.”

