Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge says Lindsey Graham may be questioned about calls to Georgia election officials

Judge Leigh Martin May says senator may be questioned about whether he asked Georgia election officials to throw out votes for Joe Biden in the weeks following the 2020 election

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 01 September 2022 20:47
Comments
Federal Appeals Court Delays Sen. Graham Testimony In Georgia Probe

A Georgia federal judge has rejected South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s bid to bar a Fulton County grand jury from asking him about phone calls he made to Georgia election officials at the time former president Donald Trump was pushing to overturn his 2020 election loss there.

In a ruling issued on Thursday, US District Judge Leigh Martin May said Mr Graham cannot invoke the US Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause to prevent prosecutors or grand jurors from asking about a call he held with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks following the 2020 election.

According to Mr Raffensperger, Mr Graham asked him if there was a way to retroactively throw out lawfully cast and counted postal ballots from areas where President Joe Biden recieved a significant number of votes.

The South Carolina senator has said his conversation with Mr Raffensperger was part of his legislative duties, citing his vote to certify the 2020 election on 6 January 2021. But Judge May rejected that argument, writing in her opinion that “Speech or Debate” clause requires her to partially quash the subpoena for Mr Graham’s testimony regarding “investigatory fact-finding on the telephone calls to Georgia election officials, including how such information related to his decision to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election”.

“The Court finds that this area of inquiry falls under the protection of the Speech or Debate Clause, which prohibits questions on legislative activity. As to the other categories, the Court finds that they are not legislative, and the Speech or Debate Clause does not apply to them. As such, Senator Graham may be questioned about any alleged efforts to encourage Secretary Raffensperger or others to throw out ballots or otherwise alter Georgia’s election practices and procedures,” she wrote.

Recommended

Judge May also said Mr Graham may be questioned on any “communications and coordination” between him and Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign, as well as the senator’s “public statements related to Georgia’s 2020 elections”.

The decision to allow Mr Graham to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury is likely to be appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in