Senate Republicans led by South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham are set to introduce a bill for a nationwide ban on abortion later on Tuesday.

The bill, titled “Protecting pain-capable unborn children from late-term abortions act”, will aim to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to multiple US media reports.

It is expected to be tabled on Tuesday by Mr Graham with support from Republican senators and is an updated version of the previous bill of the same name that restricted abortion access for women after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with the exception of certain conditions.

The earlier bill cited foetuses being capable of feeling pain at 20 weeks as a reason for banning abortion access. But the matter remains scientifically contentious.

Mr Graham, who has repeatedly pushed for anti-abortion policies, will be addressing a press conference on Tuesday at midday to unveil his updated bill.

Since the controversial overturning of the Roe v Wade judgement by the US Supreme Court, there have been rising concerns about more restrictive rules being introduced by Republicans who are fundamentally against the idea of abortion.

Earlier in August, Indiana became the first state to pass new legislation imposing a near-total ban on abortions since the ruling.

Now Republicans seem to be pushing for more restrictive laws nationwide. Some political commentators suggested the new bill would have the party’s support in the Senate, though it remains unclear whether there is consensus within the GOP on how far such anti-abortion efforts should go.

The abortion debate has emerged as a central issue in the upcoming midterm elections as GOP candidates with staunch anti-abortion stances have pushed for more restrictions.

However, some red states, like Kansas, have pushed back. A referendum on the issue in the state led to the retention of some abortion rights.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center in August, 56 per cent of women said the issue of abortion will be “very important” to them at the polls this fall, marking a significant increase from 43 per cent in March.